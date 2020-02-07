On Friday, Feb. 7, ONE Championship heads to Jakarta, Indonesia for an event dubbed Warrior’s Code.

With Russia’s Jamal Yusupov bowing out of a clash with Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy for ONE Championship’s inaugural Muay Thai featherweight title, Detrit Sathian Muay Thai has taken the fight on just eight days’ notice. Now, he will attempt to stun the world in a bout that headlines a 12-fight effort from Asia’s top combat-sports organization.

The Muay Thai stylists cap off a card that also features a middleweight co-headliner between Leandro Ataides and Reinier de Ridder. The supporting cast includes a lightweight scrap between Iuri Lapicus and Marat Gafurov, a potential sleeper featuring featherweights Kim Jae Woong and Koyomi Matsushima, and a Muay Thai prelim affair that pits Savvas Michael Petchyindee Academy against Taiki Naito.

The action begins early Friday morning, Feb. 7, at 5:30 a.m. ET on the ONE app and emanates from the Istora Senayan in Jakarta. Check back following the event for the full results.