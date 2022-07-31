Evolution Fight XIX Results: Ruiz and Di Vara Score Title Wins

Edye “La Sombra” Ruiz is the new ISKA -75 kg Muay Thai world champion. He won the belt at Evolution Fight XIX by defeating Lion Fight champion Enrico “The Fog” Carrara in the magnificent Garibaldi Square in Rosolini, Sicily. After three balanced rounds, the Italian seemed to have no more energy, probably due to a very hard weight cut. Carrara usually fights in a higher weight division and that has always come with a strong weight cut. So, the Dominican-Spanish fighter, noticing the issue, boosted his aggressiveness getting three knockdowns in the fourth round to score a victory by TKO.

In the co-main event, it was a tough fight, as predicted, for Lorenzo Di Vara in the bout for the IMTF -70 kg Muay Thai rules European Title versus the French Dean Bensedira. But, after 5 rounds, it was a unanimous decision victory is for the Italian.

The Roman Roberto Oliva defeated, by decision, the Apulian Domenico Lomurno, so he will be the next ISKA kickboxing -63 kg challenger in Rome on Nov. 26. The two, both internationally titled, fought without fear and divided the thousands of people in the Rosolini square.

Check below for full event results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Edye Ruiz def. Enrico Carrara by TKO (three knockdowns) – for the ISKA -70 kg title

Muay Thai bout: Lorenzo Di Vara def. Dean Bensedira by unanimous decision – for the IMTF -70 kg European title

K-1 Kickboxing bout: Roberto Oliva def. Domenico Lomurno by unanimous decision – for ISKA -64 kg tournament semifinal

Muay Thai bout: Salvatore Blandizzi def. Ferdinand Pjetri by TKO (injury)

Muay Thai bout: Emanuel Pemaj def. Luca Guerrieri by TKO (corner stoppage)

Muay Thai bout: Giuseppe Gennuso def. David Siboni by TKO (doctor stoppage)

K-1 Kickboxing bout: Nicolas Novati def. Jesred Piscopo by unanimous decision

K-1 Kickboxing bout: Emilie Machut def. Beatrice Insolia by KO