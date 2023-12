ONE Friday Fights 45 Results: Sen Sleeps Otop in Round 1

On Friday, Dec. 15, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 45, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured Muay Thai and MMA bouts.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Soner Sen def. Otop Or Kwanmuang by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:47

Muay Thai bout: Chartpayak Saksatoon def. Dabdam Por Tor Tor Thongtawee by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:00

Muay Thai bout: Pettasuea Seeopal def. Singmanee Surasakmontri by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:14

Muay Thai bout: Charlie Singha Mawynn def. Silapet Por Petkaikaew by KO (punches). Round 2, 2:28

Muay Thai bout: Jaoinsee PK Saenchai def. Ratchamongkol Maethongbairecycle by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Apisit Fairtex def. Patrik Szana by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Omar El Halabi def. Yodthongthai Sor Sommai by majority decision

Muay Thai bout: Jaruadsuk Sor Jor Wichitpadriew def. Sherzod Kabutov by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Furkan Karabag def. Lorenzo Di Vara by TKO (three knockdowns). Round 2, 2:00

MMA bout: Suleyman Suleymanov def. Nursultan Toktorov by submission (guillotine choke). Round 2, 0:12

MMA bout: Ismail Khan def. Rabindra Dhant by unanimous decision