Lion Fight 67: Carrara vs. Vidákovics Results

On Saturday, July 31, Lion Fight will host Lion Fight 67 from Garibaldi Square in Rosolini, Sicily, Italy.

The main event will be in the 79-kilogram light heavyweight division and features the first title defense of Enrico “The Fog” Carrara. The Italian faces off with Hungarian Patrik Vidakovics. Carrara holds a notable record of 57-4-2 with 23 knockouts. The 28-year-old Vidakovics holds a record of 51-19. He has won four of his last five bouts, including a pair of knockouts in China.

The co-main event will be a title fight too. In the 84-kilogram cruiserweight division, Lion Fight’s undefeated champ Chip Moraza-Pollard defends his belt against Slovakian Jakub Benko. The reigning champ won his title at Lion Fight 37 with a stellar performance against American rival Paul Banasiak.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 2 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS Enrico Carrara vs. Patrik Vidákovics

Chip Moraza-Pollard vs. Jakub Benko

Andy Nguyen vs. Sonia Dinh

Jacopo Tarantino vs. Lorenzo Guerink

Gerardo Luperini vs. Kemal Altinpinar

Igli Shkurti vs. Michele Pennacchietti