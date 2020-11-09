The next event from Invicta Fighting Championships has been finalized.

A positive COVID-19 test has forced headliner Pearl Gonzalez out of her flyweight title clash with Erin Blanchfield and the bout will be rescheduled for a future date. As a result, the strawweight title bout between Emily Ducote and Montserrat “Conejo” Ruiz has been elevated to the main event.

Oklahoma’s Ducote will challenge for a belt for the second time, having come up short against Kanako Murata at Invicta FC 38. She bounced back with a win over UFC veteran Juliana Lima at Invicta FC 40 in July and with Japan’s Murata signing with the UFC, the title is now vacant. Ruiz was also in action in July, submitting former title challenger Janaisa Morandin in the first round of the Invicta FC 41 main event.

Also joining the card is PFL lightweight champion Kayla Harrison. The two promotion’s announced the news earlier today. The two-time Olympic judo gold medalist will make her debut at 145 pounds opposite Colorado’s Courtney King. Harrison has compiled a perfect record competing for PFL with five of her seven victories coming inside the distance. She most recently captured the promotion’s lightweight tournament with a decision win over UFC veteran Larissa Pacheco. King enters the bout riding a three-fight winning streak that includes two submission victories. The 27-year-old most recently submitted Invicta alum Audrey Wolfe in December. She also holds wins over Holli Logan and Colbey Northcutt.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass on Friday, Nov. 20 beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Invicta FC 43 Fight Card

Emily Ducote vs. Montserrat “Conejo” Ruiz – for strawweight titleCourtney King vs. Kayla HarrisonStephanie Geltmacher vs. Caitlin SammonsBrittney Cloudy vs. Hope ChaseAlexa Culp vs. Meaghan PenningJuliana Miller vs. Kendal Holowell