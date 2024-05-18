UFC Fight Night Results: Murphy Outclasses Barboza For Five Rounds

On Saturday, May 18, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Murphy, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured a featherweight main event.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Lerone Murphy def. Edson Barboza by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-45)

Khaos Williams def. Carlston Harris by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:30

Themba Gorimbo def. Ramiz Brahimaj by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Adrian Yanez def. Vinicius Salvador by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:47

Angela Hill def. Luana Pinheiro by submission (guillotine). Round 2, 4:12

Tom Nolan def. Victor Martinez by TKO (knee to the body). Round 1, 3:50

Oumar Sy def. Tuco Tokkos by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:43

Melissa Gatto def. Tamires Vidal by TKO (body punch). Round 3, 0:37

Abus Magomedov def. Warlley Alves by unanimous decision (30-26 x3)

Ariane Carnelossi def. Piera Rodriguez by DQ (intentional headbutt). Round 2, 3:16

Alatengheili def. Kleydson Rodrigues by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Vanessa Demopoulos def. Emily Ducote by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)