CFFC 103 Results: Blackshear Submits Anderson for Title

On Friday, Nov. 19, the Cage Fury Fighting Championships hosted CFFC 103: Blackshear vs. Anderson, live from the Horseshoe Casino & Hotel in Tunica, Mississippi. The event featured a battle for the vacant bantamweight title between Da’Mon Blackshear and DeAndre Anderson.

The event aired live on the UFC Fight Pass starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Da’Mon Blackshear def. Deandre Anderson by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:33 – for the vacant bantamweight title

Raheam Forest def. Donovan Beard by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Marcelo Nunes def. Anthony Garrett by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 1, 2:53

Trevor Ollison def. Wade Johnson by submission (kimura). Round 1, 2:09

Devante Sewell def. Jonathan Jackson by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Lydell Poag def. Dillion Winemiller by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:21