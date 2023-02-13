Enfusion 118 and Enfusion Talents 100 Results

On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Enfusion hosted Enfusion 118 and Enfusion Talents 100, live from the Jan Massinkhalin in Nijmegen, Netherlands. The event featured two title fights.
The event aired live on Facebook starting at 1:15 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Tayfun Özcan def. Ali Baniasad by TKO. Round 2
Ilias Zouggary def. Darryl Verdonk by TKO. Round 5 – for the lightweight title
Safouane Riani def. Roan Korver by points
Mory Kromah def. Youness Ben Malek by TKO (doctor stoppage). – for the light heavyweight title
Said Malek def. Tarik Lyachat by points
Khalid el Moukadam def. Pavel Magureanu by points
Amin Choukoud def. Regy Janssen by points
Nick Regter def. Mohammed El Boulahiati by TKO. Round 2
Max Weekers def. Peter Verhaegh by points
Rida Bellahcen def. Mohammed Achmed by points
Gerard Liefvoort def. Ahmad Davlatov by points
