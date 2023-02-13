Enfusion 118 and Enfusion Talents 100 Results

On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Enfusion hosted Enfusion 118 and Enfusion Talents 100, live from the Jan Massinkhalin in Nijmegen, Netherlands. The event featured two title fights.

The event aired live on Facebook starting at 1:15 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Tayfun Özcan def. Ali Baniasad by TKO. Round 2

Ilias Zouggary def. Darryl Verdonk by TKO. Round 5 – for the lightweight title

Safouane Riani def. Roan Korver by points

Mory Kromah def. Youness Ben Malek by TKO (doctor stoppage). – for the light heavyweight title

Said Malek def. Tarik Lyachat by points

Khalid el Moukadam def. Pavel Magureanu by points

Amin Choukoud def. Regy Janssen by points

Nick Regter def. Mohammed El Boulahiati by TKO. Round 2

Max Weekers def. Peter Verhaegh by points

Rida Bellahcen def. Mohammed Achmed by points

Gerard Liefvoort def. Ahmad Davlatov by points