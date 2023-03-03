UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane Weigh-In Video and Results

On Saturday, Mar. 4, the UFC will host UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features the return of Jon Jones, as he faces Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title. Also featured will be flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, who is facing Alexa Grasso in her eighth title defense.

The early prelims event air live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET. The preliminary card stays on ESPN+, as well as ESPN and ESPNEWS at 8 p.m. ET, with the main card following on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Mar. 3, and above is the official weigh-in video with the weigh-in results below. Click here for full event results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Alexa Grasso (124.5) – for the flyweight title

Geoff Neal () vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (171)

Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Jalin Turner (155.5)

Jamie Pickett (186) vs. Bo Nickal (185.5)

Cody Garbrandt (136) vs. Trevin Jones (135)

Derek Brunson (185.5) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (185)

Viviane Araujo (126) vs. Amanda Ribas (126)

Julian Marquez (186) vs. Marc-André Barriault (185)

Ian Machado Garry (171) vs. Kenan Song (171)

Mana Martinez (137)* vs. Cameron Saaiman (135)

Jessica Penne (116) vs. Tabatha Ricci (115.5)

Farid Basharat (136) vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (136)

Loik Radzhabov (155.5) vs. Esteban Ribovics (156)

Main event back-up: Sergei Pavlovich (259) Advertisement

* – Fighter misses bantamweight limit by one pound; will be fined