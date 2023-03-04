UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane Results

On Saturday, Mar. 4, the UFC will host UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features the return of Jon Jones, as he faces Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title. Also featured will be flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, who is facing Alexa Grasso in her eighth title defense.
The early prelims event air live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET. The preliminary card stays on ESPN+, as well as ESPN and ESPNEWS at 8 p.m. ET, with the main card following on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane – for the vacant heavyweight title
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso – for the flyweight title
Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner
Jamie Pickett vs. Bo Nickal
Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones
Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas
Julian Marquez vs. Marc-André Barriault
Ian Machado Garry vs. Kenan Song
Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman
Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci
Farid Basharat vs. Da’Mon Blackshear
Loik Radzhabov vs. Esteban Ribovics
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso – for the flyweight title
Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner
Jamie Pickett vs. Bo Nickal
Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones
Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas
Julian Marquez vs. Marc-André Barriault
Ian Machado Garry vs. Kenan Song
Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman
Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci
Farid Basharat vs. Da’Mon Blackshear
Loik Radzhabov vs. Esteban Ribovics