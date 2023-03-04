UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane Results

On Saturday, Mar. 4, the UFC will host UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features the return of Jon Jones, as he faces Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title. Also featured will be flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, who is facing Alexa Grasso in her eighth title defense.

The early prelims event air live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET. The preliminary card stays on ESPN+, as well as ESPN and ESPNEWS at 8 p.m. ET, with the main card following on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane – for the vacant heavyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso – for the flyweight title

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner

Jamie Pickett vs. Bo Nickal

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-André Barriault

Ian Machado Garry vs. Kenan Song

Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Farid Basharat vs. Da’Mon Blackshear

Loik Radzhabov vs. Esteban Ribovics