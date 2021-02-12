Titan FC 67: Sabatello vs. Blackshear Results

On Friday, Feb. 12, Titan Fighting Championship will host Titan FC 67: Sabatello vs. Blackshear from the InterContinental Miami in Florida.

In the night’s main event, bantamweight champion and Contender Series alum Danny Sabatello takes on Bellator MMA veteran Da’Mon Blackshear. Sabatello enters the bout riding a three-fight winning streak that includes two submission wins. Blackshear, meanwhile, is riding the momentum of back-to-back submission victories of his own. Since Blackshear missed weight for the bout, he is ineligible to win the belt.

The co-main event also features gold on the line as Tajikistan native Muhammad Naimov battles undefeated Olivier Murad for the featherweight title.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 7 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.