ONE 171: Qatar Update – Three Exciting MMA Bouts Added for Feb. 20

ONE Championship has announced three exciting fights for its upcoming event, ONE 171: Qatar, which will take place on February 20, 2025, at the Lusail Sports Arena.

ONE 171: Qatar

Roberto Soldic vs. Dagi Arslanaliev

Croatian MMA star Roberto Soldic returns to action against Dagi Arslanaliev from Turkey, who is moving up to welterweight for the first time. Arslanaliev is known for his knockouts and was previously a lightweight title contender.

Bibiano Fernandes vs. Kevin Belingon

Two former bantamweight champions, Bibiano Fernandes and Kevin Belingon, will face each other for the fifth time. This will be the last fight of Fernandes’ legendary career.

Shamil Gasanov vs. Martin Nguyen

Shamil Gasanov, currently ranked #3 in the featherweight division, will go head-to-head with #4-ranked Martin Nguyen, a former champion in two divisions.

As previously announced, this fight card will also feature Jonathan Haggerty, the bantamweight kickboxing champion, looking to defend his title against top contender Wei Rui. Also, Joshua Pacio, the strawweight MMA champion, will battle interim champion Jarred Brooks in a unification fight to decide the division’s undisputed champion.