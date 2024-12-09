ONE Championship Announces Two World Title Fights Headlining ONE 171 in Qatar

ONE Championship has confirmed two World Title bouts for ONE 171: Qatar, set to take place on Feb. 20, 2025, at Lusail Sports Arena. The event brings high-stakes action, featuring elite martial artists in two divisions.

Headlining the event, ONE bantamweight kickboxing champion Jonathan Haggerty from the United Kingdom will defend his title against Wei Rui, a veteran kickboxer from China. Haggerty is known for his aggressive style and faces a challenging threat in Rui.

Wei Rui is a former K-1 and WLF champion who held a position on the pound-for-pound rankings for quite some time. Currently, he is on a 21-fight winning streak and has remained unbeaten since 2018. Earning a victory against the former titleholder Hiroki Akimoto punched his ticket to challenge Haggerty for the throne.

The co-main event will spotlight a heated trilogy between ONE strawweight MMA champion Joshua Pacio of the Philippines and interim titleholder Jarred Brooks of the United States. This is a title unification bout that settles the score in this rivalry.

Speaking on the event, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong expressed his excitement: “ONE 171: Qatar is already shaping up to be one of the biggest spectacles of the year. Jonathan Haggerty is a certified superstar, but he is set to face one of his toughest tests yet in Chinese icon Wei Rui. I also can’t wait to see the third fight between Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks to determine who will reign supreme as the undisputed ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion. I would like to personally thank Visit Qatar and Media City Qatar for making this historic event possible. See you all in Qatar!”

With two World Title bouts headlining the card and more high-profile matchups expected to be announced, ONE 171: Qatar promises to deliver an exceptional night of martial arts action.