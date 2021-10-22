Bellator 269: Fedor vs. Johnson Weigh-In Results

On Saturday, Oct. 23, Bellator will host Bellator 269, live from the VTB Arena in Moscow, Russia. The event features a heavyweight battle, as Fedor Emelianenko returns to the cage for the first time in almost two years to face Timothy Johnson.

The preliminary card airs live on YouTube starting at 12 p.m. ET. The four-fight main card follows at 3 p.m. ET on Showtime.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Oct. 22. The results appear below.

Showtime Main Card (3 p.m. ET)

YouTube Preliminary Card (12 p.m. ET)

Fedor Emelianenko (233.5) vs. Tim Johnson (264)Vitaly Minakov (265) vs. Said Sowma (243)Usman Nurmagomedov (160) vs. Patrik Pietila (158.5) – 160-pound catchweight boutSharaf Davlatmurodov (186) vs. Anatoly Tokov (185)Kirill Sidelnikov (264) vs. Rab Truesdale (247)Darina Mazdyuk (125) vs. Katarzyna Sadura (125.5)Irina Alekseeva (129.9) vs. Stephanie Page (124.5) – 130-pound catchweight boutNikita Mikhailov (135.5) vs. Brian Moore (136)Grachik Bozinyan (170) vs. Alexey Shurkevich (171)Aiden Lee (147.5)* vs. Alexander Osetrov (145.5)Alexander Belikh (146) vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov (148.8)*

* Lee missed weight by 1.5 pounds.

* Rabadanov missed weight by 2.8 pounds.