PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series Results: Nurmagomedov Edges Hughes, Retains Title

On Saturday, Jan. 25, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series: Nurmagomedov vs. Hughes, live from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The event featured a Bellator lightweight title fight between champion Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes.

The event aired live on MAX starting at 11 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Usman Nurmagomedov def. Paul Hughes by majority decision (47-47, 48-46, 48-46) – for the Bellator lightweight title

Vadim Nemkov def. Tim Johnson by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:08

Akhmed Magomedov def. Nathan Kelly by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 4:20

Ibragim Ibragimov def. Kenny Mokhonoana by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Renat Khavalov def. Cleiver Fernandes by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Ahmed Samy def. Tarek Suleiman by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 1, 5:00

Mirafzal Akhtamov def. Mike Thompson by technical submission (arm triangle). Round 2, 2:50

Hadi Omar Al Hussaini def. Ruel Panales by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

John Mitchell def. Souhil Tairi by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Haider Khan def. Mostafa Nada by TKO (injury). Round 1, 3:18