Invicta FC 46: Rodríguez vs. Torquato 2 Results

On Wednesday, Mar. 9, Invicta FC will host Invicta FC 46: Rodríguez vs. Torquato 2, live from Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kan. The event features a flyweight title fight bewtween Karina Rodriguez and Daiana Torquato.

The event airs live on YouTube, by clicking on the image above, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Karina Rodriguez vs. Daiana Torquato – for the flyweight title

Milana Dudieva vs. Denise Gomes

Danielle Taylor vs. Liz Tracy

Kristina Williams vs. Flore Hani

Paulina Granados vs. Monique Adriane

Fatima Kline vs. Nadia Vera