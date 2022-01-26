Invicta FC 46 Features Karina Rodriguez in First Title Defense

When Vanessa Porto vacated her Invicta FC flyweight title in Sep. 2020 to join Bellator, it set-up the battle for the vacant title at Invicta FC on AXS TV last May. Headlining that event were promotional veteran Karina Rodriguez and up-and-comer Daiana Torquato, who was coming out of the second installment of the Phoenix Series. After a lopsided five-round battle, Rodriguez picked up the win and the associated title. This also earned her the honor of the promotion’s first Mexican champ.

In a press release today, Invicta FC announced that the 9-4 Rodriguez will finally be making her first title defense at Invicta FC 46 on Wednesday, March 9, when she takes on 11-3 Brazilian Ketlen Souza in the evening’s main event.

The Invicta FC title fight will be Souza’s promotional debut, but she is no stranger to action. She has finished most of her opponents in 11 wins, has only been stopped once, and is riding a three-fight winning streak. She most recently fought last August, when she went the distance with Gisele Moreira at Standout Fighting Tournament in Sao Paulo.

Advertisement



Invicta FC 46 will air live from Kansas City on March 9, and the promotion will release broadcast details in the coming weeks.