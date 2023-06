UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi Results

On Saturday, Jun. 3, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a flyweight contender bout.

The event airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET. The main card also airs on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda

Jim Miller vs. Jesse Butler

Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano

Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Muhammadjon Naimov

Elizeu Zaleski vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

John Castañeda vs. Muin Gafurov

Andrei Arlovski vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz Jr.

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Elise Reed

Luan Lacerda vs. Da’Mon Blackshear

Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins