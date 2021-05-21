Invicta on AXS TV: Rodriguez vs. Torquato Results

On Friday, May 21, Invicta Fighting Championships debuts on its new broadcast home, AXS TV, with Invicta on AXS TV: Rodriguez vs. Torquato from PAL KC in Kansas City, Kan.

In the night’s main event, the promotion will crown a new flyweight champion as Mexico’s Karina Rodriguez faces off with Brazilian Daiana Torquato for the vacant 125-pound title. Rodriguez holds wins over UFC veterans DeAnna Bennett and Milana Dudieva inside the Invicta cage. Torquato rides a six-fight winning streak in the title affair, having also faced Bennett and Dudieva in the Phoenix Series 2 tournament.

The co-main event also features gold on the line as recently crowned atomweight queen Alesha Zappitella defends her 105-pound belt against Brazilian challenger Jéssica Delboni. Michigan’s Zappitella scored the promotion’s first Von Flue choke finish against Ashley Cummins at Invicta FC 42 last year. Delboni was in action on the same card, defeating former champion Herica Tiburico on the scorecards.

The event kicks off with a live preliminary card stream on the promotion’s social platforms at 7 p.m. ET. The main card airs live on AXS TV and the promotion’s social platforms at 8 p.m. ET.