Invicta FC 47 Results: Ducote Stops Zappitella With Cut to Retain

On Wednesday, May 11, Invicta FC hosted Invicta FC 47: Ducote vs. Zappitella, live from Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kan. The event featured a strawweight title fight between champion Emily Ducote and Alesha Zappitella.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Emily Ducote def. Alesha Zappitella by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 2, 5:00 – for the strawweight title

Chelsea Chandler def. Courtney King by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Jillian DeCoursey def. Lindsey VanZandt by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:01

Liana Pirosin def. Janaisa Morandin by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Serena DeJesus def. Brittney Cloudy by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Fatima Kline def. Sidney Trillo by TKO (punches). Round 3, 4:45

Alyssa Linduska def. Jennifer Chieng by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)