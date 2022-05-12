Invicta FC 47 Results: Ducote Stops Zappitella With Cut to Retain

On Wednesday, May 11, Invicta FC hosted Invicta FC 47: Ducote vs. Zappitella, live from Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kan. The event featured a strawweight title fight between champion Emily Ducote and Alesha Zappitella.
The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Emily Ducote def. Alesha Zappitella by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 2, 5:00 – for the strawweight title
Chelsea Chandler def. Courtney King by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)
Jillian DeCoursey def. Lindsey VanZandt by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:01
Liana Pirosin def. Janaisa Morandin by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Serena DeJesus def. Brittney Cloudy by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Fatima Kline def. Sidney Trillo by TKO (punches). Round 3, 4:45
Alyssa Linduska def. Jennifer Chieng by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)
