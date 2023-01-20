UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill Weigh-In Results and Video

On Saturday, Jan. 21, the UFC will host UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill, live from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The event features two title fights.

The UFC 283 early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET, with the preliminary card following on ABC, ESPN3 and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales Friday, Jan. 20, and the weigh-in results are below. Click here for full event results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Glover Teixeira (205) vs. Jamahal Hill (204.5) – for the vacant light heavyweight title

Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Brandon Moreno (125) – for the flyweight title

Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Neil Magny (171)

Jéssica Andrade (125) vs. Lauren Murphy (125.5)

Paul Craig (205) vs. Johnny Walker (205)

Maurício “Shogun” Rua (205) vs. Ihor Potieria (205)

Gregory Rodrigues (186) vs. Brunno Ferreira (185)

Thiago Moisés (155.5) vs. Melquizael Costa (155)

Gabriel Bonfim (171) vs. Mounir Lazzez (170.5)

Jailton Almeida (232) vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov (263)

Luan Lacerda (136) vs. Cody Stamann (135)

Terrance McKinney (156) vs. Ismael Bonfim (156)

Warlley Alves (171) vs. Nicolas Dalby (170)

Josiane Nunes (145.5) vs. Zarah Fairn (146)

Daniel Marcos (136) vs. Saimon Oliveira (136)