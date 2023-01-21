UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill Results

On Saturday, Jan. 21, the UFC will host UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill, live from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The event features two title fights.
The UFC 283 early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET, with the preliminary card following on ABC, ESPN3 and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill – for the vacant light heavyweight title
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – for the flyweight title
Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny
Jéssica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy
Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker
Maurício Rua vs. Ihor Potieria
Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira
Thiago Moisés vs. Melquizael Costa
Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez
Jailton Almeida vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov
Terrance McKinney vs. Ismael Bonfim
Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann
Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby
Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn
Daniel Marcos vs. Saimon Oliveira
