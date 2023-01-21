UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill Results

On Saturday, Jan. 21, the UFC will host UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill, live from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The event features two title fights.

The UFC 283 early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET, with the preliminary card following on ABC, ESPN3 and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill – for the vacant light heavyweight title

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – for the flyweight title

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny

Jéssica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy

Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

Maurício Rua vs. Ihor Potieria

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira

Thiago Moisés vs. Melquizael Costa

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez

Jailton Almeida vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov

Terrance McKinney vs. Ismael Bonfim

Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann

Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby

Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn

Daniel Marcos vs. Saimon Oliveira