LFA 149 Results: Bunes Stops Horiuchi, Wins Vacant Flyweight Title

On Friday, Jan. 6, the Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 149: Bunes vs. Horiuchi, live from Gila River Resorts & Casinos in Chandler, Ariz. The event features a battle for the vacant flyweight title.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Felipe Bunes def. Yuma Horiuchi by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 3:45 – for the vacant flyweight title

Marcus McGhee def. Luciano Ramos by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:39

Eric Fimbres def. Tony Charles by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 1:52.

Cedric Katambwa def. Adam Garcia by TKO (injury). Round 1, 0:58

Princeton Jackson def. C.J. Brant by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:09

Chance Ikei def. Shad Walters by TKO. Round 2, 1:14

Grace DiFrancesco def. Kayla Reagan by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:56