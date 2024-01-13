UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 Results

On Saturday, Jan. 13, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2, live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a battle of top light heavyweights Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker.

The event airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

Jim Miller vs. Gabriel Benítez

Ricky Simón vs. Mario Bautista

Phil Hawes vs. Brunno Ferreira

Andrei Arlovski vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Preston Parsons

Marcus McGhee def. Gaston Bolaños by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 3:29

Farid Basharat def. Taylor Lapilus by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Jean Silva def. Westin Wilson by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:12

Nikolas Motta def. Tom Nolan by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:03

Joshua Van def. Felipe Bunes by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:31