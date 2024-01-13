UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 Results

On Saturday, Jan. 13, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2, live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a battle of top light heavyweights Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker.
The event airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker
Jim Miller vs. Gabriel Benítez
Ricky Simón vs. Mario Bautista
Phil Hawes vs. Brunno Ferreira
Andrei Arlovski vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
Matthew Semelsberger vs. Preston Parsons
Marcus McGhee def. Gaston Bolaños by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 3:29
Farid Basharat def. Taylor Lapilus by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Jean Silva def. Westin Wilson by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:12
Nikolas Motta def. Tom Nolan by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:03
Joshua Van def. Felipe Bunes by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:31
