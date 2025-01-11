UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Ribas 2 Results

On Saturday, Jan. 11, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Ribas 2, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a rematch of top flyweights, Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas.
The event airs live on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. César Almeida
Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov
Austin Bashi vs. Christian Rodriguez
Punahele Soriano vs. Uros Medic
Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes
Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria
Thiago Moisés vs. Trey Ogden
Jacobe Smith def. Preston Parsons by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:13
Ernesta Kareckaite def. Nicolle Caliari by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Bruno Lopes def. Magomed Gadzhiyasulov by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)
Fatima Kline def. Victoria Dudakova by TKO (elbows). Round 2, 4:27
Nurullo Aliev def. Joe Solecki by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. César Almeida
Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov
Austin Bashi vs. Christian Rodriguez
Punahele Soriano vs. Uros Medic
Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes
Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria
Thiago Moisés vs. Trey Ogden
Jacobe Smith def. Preston Parsons by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:13
Ernesta Kareckaite def. Nicolle Caliari by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Bruno Lopes def. Magomed Gadzhiyasulov by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)
Fatima Kline def. Victoria Dudakova by TKO (elbows). Round 2, 4:27
Nurullo Aliev def. Joe Solecki by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)