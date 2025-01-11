UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Ribas 2 Results

On Saturday, Jan. 11, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Ribas 2, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a rematch of top flyweights, Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas.

The event airs live on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. César Almeida

Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov

Austin Bashi vs. Christian Rodriguez

Punahele Soriano vs. Uros Medic

Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes

Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria

Thiago Moisés vs. Trey Ogden

Jacobe Smith def. Preston Parsons by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:13

Ernesta Kareckaite def. Nicolle Caliari by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Bruno Lopes def. Magomed Gadzhiyasulov by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Fatima Kline def. Victoria Dudakova by TKO (elbows). Round 2, 4:27

Nurullo Aliev def. Joe Solecki by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)