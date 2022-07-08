Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 57: Godmother of Drumming and Jiu-Jitsu Grandma

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back with Episode 57 featuring the “Godmother of Drumming,” Dorothea Taylor and the “Jiu-Jitsu Grandma” Elaine Wynn. Many things were brought to life in the conversation, including how crucial having a hobby is, how important it is to stay active and how it’s never too late to start doing something you love. The discussion also includes how Taylor started drumming in her early teens, yet Wynn didn’t start training jiu-jitsu until she was 69 years old. There was also a challenge issued for Matt to compete and a reminder that Wynn is currently ranked number-one in the world.

