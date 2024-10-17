Panpayak Returns Against Silviu Vitez at ONE Friday Fights 83

Panpayak Jitmuangnon is set for a huge return on Friday, Oct. 18, at ONE Friday Fights 83.

The talented striker has been known for his epic series of bouts against Superlek Kiatmoo9, but after a split-decision loss to the pound-for-pound great in late 2022, he exited the sport for nearly two years.

The Thai star is ready to step back inside the ring against Silviu Vitez and opened up to ONE Championship on why he decided to take an extended break from competition.

“The main reason I decided to stop fighting was because I felt burned out and had no motivation anymore. I felt that I had been using my body for a long time, so I wanted to take a break and do something else,” Panapayak commented to ONE.

In his time away, Panpayak became a father. It is that significant life event that gave “The Angel Warrior” the motivation to come back to the global stage.

“I always followed ONE during the past two years. I admit that I missed fighting a bit, but I didn’t have any motivation to come back to fight – until I had a child,” the 28-year-old said.

“I wanted to come back to fight again because I wanted to show my child how good a fighter I am. If I didn’t have a child, I might never come back.”

While the glint of gold may remain in his eye, it is not his top priority in his return bout. Instead, Panpayak wants to deliver a resounding victory for his daughter.

If that puts him back in the discussion for contention, then so be it.

“My goal for this fight is to make an epic comeback by winning by knockout. I want to show my daughter and everyone that Panpayak is still a great fighter,” Panpayak said.

Wanting an emphatic finish is just that, a want. In order to get a knockout in his return, Panpayak is breaking down his opponent’s film and developing a game plan to make that wish a reality.

But he clearly understands it will not be an easy task after his break.

“Silviu’s fighting style is different from other foreign boxers who move in and out quickly. He almost stands still and trades one by one, like Thai fighters,” the Thai star stated.

“His strengths are his endurance and his all-around weapons, so I plan to use my superior experience to fight against him.”

The Thai athlete is also delivering a message that fans will see an improved version of “The Angel Warrior” at ONE Friday Fights 83.

Panpayak says he will come forward and bring the fight to Silviu inside Lumpinee Stadium, making it a can’t-miss return to action for the 28-year-old.

“For this fight, I have worked hard on my punches. As for kicks, don’t worry, you guys will definitely see it in the ring. I will try to press forward as much as possible because I believe that many fans still think of me as a fighter who likes to back away,” Panpayak said.

“For this fight, I will show my fans that I am a new Panpayak who has changed his style to be more aggressive with no more retreating.”

ONE Friday Fights 83 airs live on Friday, October 18, at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT on ONE’s official YouTube channel.