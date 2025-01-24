PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series: Nurmagomedov vs. Hughes Weigh-In Results

On Saturday, Jan. 25, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series: Nurmagomedov vs. Hughes, live from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The event features a Bellator lightweight title fight between champion Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes.

The event airs live on MAX starting at 11 a.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Jan. 24. Check below for full weigh-in results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Vadim Nemkov (242.4) vs. Tim Johnson (264.2)

Akhmed Magomedov (145.7) vs. Nathan Kelly (145.6)

Ibragim Ibragimov (146) vs. Kenny Mokhonoana (147)*

Renat Khavalov (136) vs. Cleiver Fernandes (135.9)

Tarek Suleiman (194) vs. Ahmed Samy (199.6)*

Mirafzal Akhtamov (156) vs. Mike Thompson (155.4)

Hadi Omar Al Hussaini (125.3) vs. Ruel Panales (126)

John Mitchell (155.2) vs. Souhil Tairi (155.8)

Mostafa Nada (184.6) vs. Haider Khan (185.5)

Saeed Alhosani (154.1) vs. Talal Alqallaf (155.7)

Jarrah Al-Selawe (185.2) – middleweight alternate Advertisement

Usman Nurmagomedov (154.9 lbs.) vs. Paul Hughes (155 lbs.) – for the Bellator lightweight titleVadim Nemkov (242.4) vs. Tim Johnson (264.2)Akhmed Magomedov (145.7) vs. Nathan Kelly (145.6)Ibragim Ibragimov (146) vs. Kenny Mokhonoana (147)*Renat Khavalov (136) vs. Cleiver Fernandes (135.9)Tarek Suleiman (194) vs. Ahmed Samy (199.6)*Mirafzal Akhtamov (156) vs. Mike Thompson (155.4)Hadi Omar Al Hussaini (125.3) vs. Ruel Panales (126)John Mitchell (155.2) vs. Souhil Tairi (155.8)Mostafa Nada (184.6) vs. Haider Khan (185.5)Saeed Alhosani (154.1) vs. Talal Alqallaf (155.7)Jarrah Al-Selawe (185.2) – middleweight alternate * – Fighter missed weight