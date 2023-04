ONE Friday Fights 14 Results: Gingsanglek Knocks Out Chorfah in Round 2

On Friday, Apr. 28, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 14, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured 11 Muay Thai fights and one MMA bout.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Gingsanglek Tor Laksong def. Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi by KO (head kick). Round 2, 0:13

Muay Thai bout: Khunsueklek Boomdeksean def. Koko Sor Sommai by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Kongchai Chanaidonmueang vs. Xavier Gonzalez by majority decision

Muay Thai bout: Saenphon Sor Sommai def. Yodkompatak Sinbimuaythai by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Numsurin Chor Ketwina def. Yodsila Chor Haapayak by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Chatpichit SorSorToipadriew def. Sagaengarm Jitmuangnon by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Seksan Or Kwanmuang def. Sean Clancy by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 2, 2:22

Muay Thai bout: Fariya Aminipour def. Ferrari Fairtex by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Chalarm Paranchai def. Mohammad Sadeghi by majority decision

Muay Thai bout: Lisa Brierley vs. Francisca Vera by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Marcus Paulo Amaral def. Dave Bangguigui by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Jalill Barnes def. Doraemon by unanimous decision