On Saturday, Dec. 21, Bellator MMA will host its 236th number event from the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, in the second of back-to-back events over the weekend.

The two-night extravaganza concludes with a women’s flyweight championship headliner and a quarterfinal bout from the men’s featherweight grand prix.

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane seeks to make her fourth successful defense of the Bellator women’s flyweight title that she captured in late 2017. Thus far, the native Hawaiian has turned back challenges from Alejandra Lara, Valérie Létourneau and Veta Arteaga. The undefeated 29-year-old has yet to go the distance in a Bellator championship affair. Her latest challenger is Kate Jackson, a British fighter who appeared on season 23 of The Ultimate Fighter. Jackson has won three of her four Bellator fights.

The featherweight tournament quarterfinal bout pits A.J. McKee Jr. against Derek Campos. A.J., the son of UFC veteran Antonio McKee, is perfect through 15 professional bouts. He advanced to the quarterfinals with an eight-second finish of Georgi Karakhanyan. Campos, a longtime member of the Bellator roster, joined the tournament despite a three-fight skid. The 31-year-old broke his freefall and advanced to the quarterfinals with a decision nod over former Bellator champ Daniel Straus.

The preliminary card begins at 8:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on DAZN, Bellator.com or via the promotion’s app. The main card gets underway at 10 p.m. ET and airs live on DAZN. Check back following the event for the full results.