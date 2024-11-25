ONE Fight Night 27 to Showcase Two MMA Title Fights

ONE Championship is set to begin 2025 on a heater. ONE Fight Night 27 will hit Prime Video on Friday, Jan. 10, with two championship bouts on the marquee.

In the main event, ONE Featherweight MMA Champion Tang Kai will defend the gold against Akbar Abdullaev.

Abdullaev has been lights out on the global stage with three wins and three finishes. In his last outing, the Kyrgyz star met unbeaten Halil Amir in a featherweight title eliminator and finished by knockout.

He will try to put his power to use one more time to become a champion, but China’s Tang Kai is not going to go quietly.

Tang has been impeccable in ONE competition with a perfect 8-0 record, including his most recent finish over former divisional king Thanh Le. After two years away, there were questions about possible ring rust.

Tang showed no rust whatsoever and shined like a diamond to cement his status as the undisputed ONE Featherweight MMA Champion.

The featherweight matchup has the makings of a high-octane affair, with a finish seemingly likely. But the evening’s co-main event is just as compelling.

Before the featherweight men take to the ring, the atomweight women will compete for the ONE Interim Atomweight MMA Championship.

#2-ranked atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga and #4-ranked Alyona Rassohyna square off in an intriguing matchup.

Zamboanga has flashed her well-rounded skill set on the global stage numerous times, yet gold has eluded her thus far. The Philippines will be locked in as she tries to hit a career milestone with a victory.

However, Rassohyna will be there to try to spoil the party. The Ukrainian talent will try to capture interim gold herself to set up a trilogy against ONE Atomweight MMA Champion Stamp Fairtex.

The 34-year-old made a name for herself in her ONE debut in 2021 when she submitted Stamp in the waning seconds of their match. In the rematch, Stamp won but only by a narrow split decision.

Rassohyna’s game is battle-tested and will provide for a major showdown against Zamboanga as they both seek the gold and a future title unification bout against the Thai superstar.

ONE Fight Night 27 airs live and free on Prime Video at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST to all Amazon Prime subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.