Antonio Plazibat Injured; Levi Rigters Now Facing Bahram Rajabzadeh at GLORY 95

The aggressive striker Bahram Rajabzadeh will fill in for the injured Antonio Plazibat in the main event of GLORY 95. Levi Rigters will face Rajabzadeh on Sep. 21 live from Zagreb, Croatia.

Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Levi Rigters

The Croatian heavyweight Antonio Plazibat was forced to pull out from the GLORY 95 headlining fight due to a hand injury. The heavyweight tore some tendons in his last GLORY kickboxing bout and has not yet fully recovered.

Now, Bahram Rajabzadeh will face the top-ranked heavyweight Levi Rigters on Sep. 21. Both of these fighters competed in the recent heavyweight Grand Prix. Rigters made it to the finals and had a back-and-forth match against Rico Verhoeven before losing.

Rajabzadeh and Rigters originally met in the semi-finals of this heavyweight tournament with the Dutch giant Rigters getting his hand raised in the end. It was an exciting and contentious match in which Rajabzadeh was knocked down but he protested.

Rajabzadeh also competed in the light heavyweight Grand Prix, running through the competition before losing in the finals. Originally, the Azerbaijan fight was going to headline at GLORY 94. Instead, Cem Caceres will step in and fight Stefan Latescu booked for Aug. 31.

https://twitter.com/GLORY_WS/status/1826666765239419325