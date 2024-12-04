Combat Press Kickboxing Rankings: December 2024

As kickboxing continues to grow on a global scale with promotions like GLORY, K-1, ONE Championship, and more, fighters are constantly jockeying for position in the eyes (and rankings) of the media. Every month, Combat Press will compile kickboxing rankings for each weight class from heavyweight to strawweight, as well as the pound-for-pound rankings for both men and women.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight (95+ kilograms)

Rico Verhoeven (1) Levi Rigters (2) Bahram Rajabzadeh (3) Kevin Tariq Osaro (4) Antonio Plazibat (5) Roman Kryklia (6) Rade Opačić (7) Ariel Machado (8) Sofian Laidouni (9) Iraj Azizpour (10)

No top-10 ranked fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Advertisement



Light Heavyweight (95 kilograms)

Donegi Abena (1) Tarik Khbabez (2) Bahram Rajabzadeh (3) Sergej Maslobojev (4) Cem Cáceres (5) Ștefan Lătescu (6) Ibrahim El Bouni (7) Felipe Micheletti (8) Thian de Vries (9) Miloš Cvjetićanin (10)

No. 9 Thian de Vries continued with his busy and successful 2024, as he scored a TKO victory of Peter Verhaegh with four knockdowns at Enfusion 143 to defend the Enfusion world cruiserweight championship. The rankings remain unchanged.

Middleweight (85 kilograms)

Donovan Wisse (1) Islam Murtazaev (2) Sergey Ponomarev (3) Michael Boapeah (4) Ulric Bokeme (5) Serkan Özçağlayan (6) Sergej Braun (7) Mohamed Touchassie (8) Eduard Aleksanyan (9) Aleksandar Petrov (10)

No top-10 ranked fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Welterweight (79 kilograms)

Regian Eersel (1) Alexis Nicolas (2) Chico Kwasi (3) Tyjani Beztati (4) Endy Semeleer (5) Dmitry Menshikov (6) Teodor Hristov (7) Jay Overmeer (8) Jamie Bates (9) “Hamicha” Mohamed Mezouari (10)

No top-10 ranked fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Lightweight (71 kilograms)

Chingiz Allazov (1) Superbon Singha Mawynn (2) Marat Grigorian (3) Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (4) Tyjani Beztati (5) Giorgio Petrosyan (6) Tayfun Özcan (7) Kaito Ono (9) Kacper Muszyński (10) Luo Chao (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Jamal Yusupov (8)

On Nov. 30, at the Wu Lin Feng 550 – MAX Qualifier Tournament, 41-year-old Jamal Yusupov had a tough go when he suffered a third-round TKO by low kicks from Luo Chao in the semifinals. Luo would go on to win the finals in Round 1 with a TKO of Masoud Minaei. Luo not only wins the qualifying tournament, but he enters the rankings at No. 10, bumping up Kaito Ono and Kacper Muszyński, as Yusupov falls out.

Also in action was veteran Giorgio Petrosyan as he scored a first-round knockout off Nasser Boungab at PetrosyanMania GOLD EDITION to defend the WAKO Pro K-1 world super welterweight title. He stays at No. 6.

Super Featherweight (68 kilograms)

Jia Aoqi (1) Bobo Sacko (2) David Mejia (3) Rukiya Anpo (4) Ayinta Ali (5) Riki Matsuoka (6) Han Wenbao (7) Zhou Jiaqiang (8) Jomthong Chuwattana (9) Takumi Sanekata (10)

The only super featherweight in action in November was No. 6 Riki Matsuoka, who won a TKO by doctor stoppage over Matthan Choinard at La Nuit des Champions 31. He won the vacant La Nuit des Champions welterweight title and keeps his spot in the rankings.

Featherweight (66 kilograms)

Miguel Trinidade (1) Chadd Collins (2) Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 (3) Wei Rui (4) Ilias Ennahachi (5) Hiroki Akimoto (6) Tetsuya Yamato (7) Kento Haraguchi (8) Kiamran Nabati (9) Taiju Shiratori (10)

No top-10 ranked fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Super Bantamweight (64 kilograms)

Yuki Yoza (1) Hirotaka Asahisa (-) Zhu Shuai (2) Chadd Collins (3) Zhao Chongyang (4) Jin Ying (5) Kan Nakamura (7) Giorgi Malania (8) Wei Weiyang (9) Tomás Aguirre (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Tatsuya Oiwa (6), Kongnapa Weerasakreck (10)

The Wu Lin Feng 550 – 63kg Qualifier Tournament on Nov. 30 caused some movement in the super bantamweight division. No. 2 Zhu Shuai won a unanimous decision over Pinpetch Banchamek in the semifinals. In the other semifinal bout, Combat Press’s No. 3 bantamweight Hirotaka Asahisa fought up a division and won a unanimous decision over Zhang Jingtao. Then, in the finals, Asahisa won the tournament with a unanimous decision over Zhu. Zhu falls to No. 3, Asahisa enters a second division at No. 2, and Kongnapa Weerasakreck falls out of the top 10.

Also in action was No. 6 Tatsuya Oiwa, who lost a decision to Argentina’s Tomás Aguirre after an extra round at KRUSH 168. Oiwa falls out and Aguirre enters at No. 10.

Bantamweight (61.2 kilograms)

Superlek Kiatmoo9 (1) Takeru Segawa (2) Hirotaka Asahisa (3) Achraf Aasila (4) Rémi Parra (5) Leona Pettas (6) Taiga Kawabe (7) Yuki Kasahara (8) Tomoya Yokoyama (9) Yuki Egawa (10)

Outside of Hirotaka Asahisa’s wins at super bantamweight, the only bantamweight in action in November was No. 5 Rémi Parra, who won two unanimous decisions over Lorenzo Sammartino and Aitor Ibáñez at La Nuit des Champions 31, which resulted in capturing the La Nuit des Champions 64.5kg title. While these wins were also in a heavier division, the opponents were unranked, so he stays as the No. 5 bantamweight for now.

Super Flyweight (58 kilograms)

Takumi Terada (1) Taito Gunji (2) Kaito Sakaguchi (3) Akif Guluzada (4) Haruto Yasumoto (5) Shoki Kaneda (6) Shuhei Kumura (7) Wang Junguang (8) Tatsuya Tsubakihara (9) Ryusei Kumagai (10)

There were no super flyweights in kickboxing action in November. However, No. 4 Akif Guluzada won a first-round knockout over Samingdam Looksuan at ONE Friday Fights 85, but that was a Muay Thai fight and has no bearing on the rankings.

Flyweight (56.7 kilograms)

Shiro Matsumoto (1) Koki Osaki (2) Akihiro Kaneko (3) Rui Okubo (4) Masashi Kumura (5) Masahiko Suzuki (6) Kompetch Fairtex (7) Prajanchai PK.Saenchai (8) Jonathan Di Bella (9) Akram Hamidi (10)

At ONE Friday Fights 86, No, 2 flyweight Koki Osaki won a unanimous decision over Huo Xiaolong to keep his sot in the rankings. That same night, No. 7 Kompetch Fairtex lost a majority decision to Chartpayak Saksatun, but that was a Muay Thai bout and does not affect the kickboxing rankings.

Strawweight (54 kilograms and below)

Toki Tamaru (1) Kazuki Osaki (2) Kumandoi Petchyindee (3) Jin Mandokoro (4) Ryu Hanaoka (5) Kazane Nagai (6) Toma Kuroda (7) Issei Ishii (8) Koji Ikeda (9) Rui Okubo (10)

At RWS Muay Thai on Nov. 23, No. 3 Kumandoi Petchyindee won a unanimous decision over Jomhod Sitluangpeenamfon. As a Muay Thai bout, this does not affect the rankings.

Pound-For-Pound

Chingiz Allazov (1) Superbon Singha Mawynn (2) Marat Grigorian (3) Wei Rui (4) Rico Verhoeven (5) Superlek Kiatmoo9 (6) Shiro Matsumoto (7) Toki Tamaru (8) Kazuki Osaki (9) Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 (10)

No top-10 ranked fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Women’s Pound-For-Pound

Tiffany van Soest (1) Phetjeeja Or.Meekun (2) Jorina Baars (3) Sarel de Jong (4) Koyuki Miyazaki (5) Miyuu Sugawara (6) Li Mingrui (7) Martine Michieletto (8) Arina Kobayashi (9) Saho Yoshino (10)

No top-10 ranked fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Editor’s Note: Fighters are eligible to be ranked if they have competed in the last 18 months. Any fighter that chooses to switch weight classes will be ranked in their previous weight class until they have competed twice in their new division.