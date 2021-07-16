UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moisés Weigh-in Results

On Saturday, July 17, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moisés from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, lightweights Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moisés go to battle.

The co-main event features the return of former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate, who faces off with Marion Reneau.

The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET, with the main card following at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, July 16.

ESPN Main Card

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Islam Makhachev (155.5) vs. Thiago Moisés (156)Marion Reneau (136) vs. Miesha Tate (135)Mateusz Gamrot (155.5) vs. Jeremy Stephens (156)Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5) vs. Rodolfo Vieira ()Gabriel Benitez (146) vs. Billy Quarantillo (145.5)Preston Parsons (169.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (171)Amanda Lemos (115.5) vs. Montserrat Ruiz (113.5)Sergey Morozov (135) vs. Khalid Taha (135.5)Anderson dos Santos (135.5) vs. Miles Johns (135.5)Francisco Figueiredo (125.5) vs. Malcolm Gordon ()Alan Baudot () vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (259)