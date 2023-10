UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 Results

On Saturday, Oct. 21, the UFC will host UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2, live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The event features a lightweight title rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

The UFC 294 prelims air live on ESPN+ starting at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the main card on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 2 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov

Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek

Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry

Sedriques Dumas vs. Abu Azaitar

Anshul Jubli vs. Mike Breeden

Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Victoria Dudakova

Bruno Silva vs. Sharabutdin Magomedov