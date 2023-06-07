Preview of the Rajadamnern World Series Muay Thai Event on June 10

After a short hiatus, Rajadamneren World Series Muay Thai is back for an event on Jun. 10. This will be broadcast live from the legendary Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. This event will be available for free on YouTube beginning at 7 a.m. ET.

What’s at stake at RWS Muay Thai on Jun. 10?

Muay Thai fans around the globe have been talking about the three-million-Thai-baht grand prize that RWS will be giving away in this tournament. This is just over 86 thousand U.S. dollars. Each night they have also been awarding performance bonuses to the Nak Muay athletes.

We are currently at the halfway point in the super lightweight grand prix, and each Nak Muay is in a must-win scenario. Each man is attempting to build points to move to the next round of the tournament.

Nuenglanlek Jitmuangnon vs. Choojaroen Dabransarakham

Nuenglanlek Jitmuangnon and Choojaroen Dabransarakham are about to step into the ring once again. This time, though, the stakes are even higher as they aim to build maximum points to secure their qualification.

This upcoming fight will mark their fourth encounter. Nuenglanlek emerged victorious in their first two clashes, but he was defeated in last year’s match. Now, they meet again at a time when both Nak Muays are at the pinnacle of their skills. It’s worth noting that Nuenglanlek is one of only two fighters who have managed to overcome the formidable Choojaroen in the past five calendar years.

Nuenglanlek returns to Rajadamnern Stadium with renewed determination to support his family and secure the necessary points. Choojaroen already possesses an impressive six points, making it even more crucial for Nuenglanlek to ensure his victory in this fight.

Capitan Petchyindee Academy vs. Petchthongchai

Petchuthong started the tournament with a win. However, he was forced to withdraw due to an injury. Petchthongchai will take his place for the remainder of the grand prix, and he will meet Capitan on Jun. 10.

Capitan will be sufficiently familiar to fans as he is a former ONE Championship Kickboxing World Champion. This gold adds to his collection of illustrious titles, along with his Lumpinee Stadium Super Welterweight Championship, True4U Super Lightweight Championship, and Professional Boxing Association of Thailand title, among others.

Unbeaten in his last four Muay Thai bouts, Capitan is looking to make it five in a row. The Thai-born athlete has also added that he is looking to make it a knockout win so he can earn a performance of the night bonus.

Sakulchailek Pangkongpap vs. Soner Venum Muay Thai

The futures of Sakulchailek and Soner both hang in the balance. Each Nak Muay was let down by their respective prior performance and are determined to put it behind them on Jun. 10. In order to qualify for the tournament, either man will need to win this match by way of knockout.

Mathias Phountoucos vs. Pinpetch Banchamek

France’s national Muay Thai champion Mathias Phountoucos will look to redeem himself after a loss earlier this year. He will face Pinpetch Banchamek, who will be filling in for an injured Aik. Pinpetch is a young veteran with experience in both Muay Thai and kickboxing.

The finals of this tournament will take place in the Fall 2023. RWS Muay Thai on Jun. 10 will also feature matches for the Female Bantamweight Group A Tournament. This includes Turkey’s Sevgi versus Spain’s Paloma, and a battle of Thailand between Kamlaipetch and Jitti.

Points for the RWS Muay Thai Super Lightweight Tournament so far: