ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov Results

On Friday, Dec. 6, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features two title bouts.

The event airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS MMA bout: Christian Lee vs. Alibeg Rasulov is ruled a no-contest

Muay Thai bout: Kongthoranee def. Nakrob Fairtex by unanimous decision

Grappling bout: Mayssa Bastos def. Danielle Kelly for the women’s atomweight world title

MMA bout: Reece McLaren def. Jarred Brooks by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Elias Mahmoudi def. Denis Puric by knockout (knees to the body). Round 3, 2:58

MMA bout: Yuya Wakamatsu def. Gilbert Nakatani by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Shamil Gasanov def. Halil Amir by unanimous decision

Grappling bout: Cole Abate def. Shinya Aoki by submission (heel hook). Round 1, 2:25

Kickboxing bout: Jonathan Di Bella def. Rui Botelho by unanimous decision

Grappling bout: Dante Leon def. Bruno Pucci by submission (triangle armbar). Round 1, 2:01

Muay Thai bout: Thongpoon def. Danial Williams by TKO (three-knockdown rule). Round 2, 1:10

