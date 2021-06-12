EFC Worldwide 86: Kabesa vs. Ekson Results

On Saturday, June 12, EFC Worldwide returns to action, hosting EFC Worldwide 86: Kabesa vs. Ekson from the EFC Performance Institute in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In the night’s main event, the promotion’s featherweight champion, Igeu Kabesa, defends his title against challenger Reinaldo Ekson.

Gold is also on the line in the co-main event as Anicet Kanyeba and Alain Ilunga rematch for the interim lightweight title.

Advertisement



The preliminary card streams live on Facebook, followed by the main card live on DAZN at 12 p.m ET. Check back following the event for the full results.