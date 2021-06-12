EFC Worldwide 86: Kabesa vs. Ekson Results

On Saturday, June 12, EFC Worldwide returns to action, hosting EFC Worldwide 86: Kabesa vs. Ekson from the EFC Performance Institute in Johannesburg, South Africa.
In the night’s main event, the promotion’s featherweight champion, Igeu Kabesa, defends his title against challenger Reinaldo Ekson.
Gold is also on the line in the co-main event as Anicet Kanyeba and Alain Ilunga rematch for the interim lightweight title.
The preliminary card streams live on Facebook, followed by the main card live on DAZN at 12 p.m ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Anicet Kanyeba vs. Alain Ilunga – for interim lightweight title
Luthando Biko vs. Gian Souza
Ricky Misholas vs. Matunga Djikasa
Rocky Ilunga vs. Robert Simbowe
Mzwandile Hlongwa vs. Francois Cundari
Adrian Sanchez vs. Roderique Kena
Elvis Ngwalangwala vs. Tapiwa Katikati
August Kayambala vs. Warren Richards
Shannon van Tonder vs. Jean-Marie Kabeya