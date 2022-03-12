PFL Challenger Series 4 Results: Salmon Secures Contract

On Friday, Mar. 11, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL Challenger Series 4, live from Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. The event features men featherweights vying for a PFL contract.

The event aired live on Fubo Sports Network starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Reinaldo Ekson def. Mike Barnett by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Edwin Cooper Jr. def. Troy Lamson by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Boston Salmon def. Do Gyeom Lee by TKO (corner stoppage). Round 2, 5:00

Brahyan Zurcher def. Scottie Stockman by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)