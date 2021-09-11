EFC Worldwide 89: Zulu vs. Biko Results

On Saturday, Sept. 12, EFC Worldwide returns to action, hosting EFC Worldwide 89: Zulu vs. Biko from the EFC Performance Institute in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In the night’s main event, the promotion’s flyweight belt is on the line between Nkazimulo Zulu and Luthando Biko.

The preliminary card kicks off at 7 a.m. ET, followed by the main card at 11 a.m ET. Both air live on the promotion’s website. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS Nkazimulo Zulu vs. Luthando Biko – for flyweight title

Igeu Kabesa vs. Anicet Kanyeba

August Kayambala vs. Cole Henning

Pietie Coxen vs. JT Botha

Asiashu Tshitamba vs. Taka Mhandu

Vince Bembe vs. Warren Richards

Nerick Simoes vs. Boule Godogo

Eduardo Barros vs. Orlando Machava

Zwe Ngema vs. Gift Walker