    EFC Worldwide 89: Zulu vs. Biko Results

    On Saturday, Sept. 12, EFC Worldwide returns to action, hosting EFC Worldwide 89: Zulu vs. Biko from the EFC Performance Institute in Johannesburg, South Africa.

    In the night’s main event, the promotion’s flyweight belt is on the line between Nkazimulo Zulu and Luthando Biko.

    The preliminary card kicks off at 7 a.m. ET, followed by the main card at 11 a.m ET. Both air live on the promotion’s website. Check back following the event for the full results.

    FULL RESULTS
    Nkazimulo Zulu vs. Luthando Biko – for flyweight title
    Igeu Kabesa vs. Anicet Kanyeba
    August Kayambala vs. Cole Henning
    Pietie Coxen vs. JT Botha
    Asiashu Tshitamba vs. Taka Mhandu
    Vince Bembe vs. Warren Richards
    Nerick Simoes vs. Boule Godogo
    Eduardo Barros vs. Orlando Machava
    Zwe Ngema vs. Gift Walker
