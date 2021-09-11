EFC Worldwide 89: Zulu vs. Biko Results

On Saturday, Sept. 12, EFC Worldwide returns to action, hosting EFC Worldwide 89: Zulu vs. Biko from the EFC Performance Institute in Johannesburg, South Africa.
In the night’s main event, the promotion’s flyweight belt is on the line between Nkazimulo Zulu and Luthando Biko.
The preliminary card kicks off at 7 a.m. ET, followed by the main card at 11 a.m ET. Both air live on the promotion’s website. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Nkazimulo Zulu vs. Luthando Biko – for flyweight title
Igeu Kabesa vs. Anicet Kanyeba
August Kayambala vs. Cole Henning
Pietie Coxen vs. JT Botha
Asiashu Tshitamba vs. Taka Mhandu
Vince Bembe vs. Warren Richards
Nerick Simoes vs. Boule Godogo
Eduardo Barros vs. Orlando Machava
Zwe Ngema vs. Gift Walker
