PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 6 Results

On Friday, Mar. 3, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 6, live from Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla. The event featured prospective fighters vying for spots on the PFL roster.

The event aired live on Fubo Sports Network starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS

Nathan Kelly def. Zachary Hicks by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 1, 2:30

Gabriel Braga def. Ago Huskic by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-27, 29-28)

James Gonzalez def. Vikas Singh Ruhil by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:20

