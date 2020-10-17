On Saturday, Oct. 17, Top Rank Boxing touches down at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas for Lomachenko vs. Lopez.

In the night’s main event, two of the world’s best lightweights lock horns as WBA, WBC and WBO titleholder Vasyl Lomachenko meets IBF champion Teofimo Lopez.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. The main card follows live on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

