On Saturday, Oct. 17, Top Rank Boxing touches down at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas for Lomachenko vs. Lopez.
In the night’s main event, two of the world’s best lightweights lock horns as WBA, WBC and WBO titleholder Vasyl Lomachenko meets IBF champion Teofimo Lopez.
The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. The main card follows live on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Advertisement
FULL RESULTS
Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez – for WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF lightweight titles
Alex Saucedo vs. Arnold Barboza Jr.
Lanell Bellows vs. Edgar Berlanga
Quincy LaVallais vs. Clay Collard
Kendo Castaneda vs. Josue Vargas
John Vincent Moralde vs. Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas
Jan Carlos Rivera vs. Quinton Randall
Charles Garner vs. Jahi Tucker
Alex Saucedo vs. Arnold Barboza Jr.
Lanell Bellows vs. Edgar Berlanga
Quincy LaVallais vs. Clay Collard
Kendo Castaneda vs. Josue Vargas
John Vincent Moralde vs. Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas
Jan Carlos Rivera vs. Quinton Randall
Charles Garner vs. Jahi Tucker