On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek talks with MMA prospect Danielle Wynn. The Atlanta, Ga. fighter talks about Stephen A. Smith’s comments on women’s MMA, her pro debut against Bella Mir, her upcoming fight with Brigid Chase and more.

