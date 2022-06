On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek met with UFC lightweight Kyle Nelson. The fighter discussed the effect of strict COVID-19 lockdowns on this generation of Canadian fighters, his recent fight vs. Billy Quarantillo, what’s next after his UFC contract extension and his predictions for UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Tsarukyan.

As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the show to @BigRilesMMA or @CombatPress on Twitter.