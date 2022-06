On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek met with Contender Series veteran Austen Lane. The fighter discussed his pro football career, transitioning to MMA from football, his biggest career win over Juan Adams and his predictions for UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett.

As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the show to @BigRilesMMA or @CombatPress on Twitter.