RIZIN 33 Results: Ougikubo Wins Grand Prix, De Souza Subs Yachi

On Thursday, Dec. 30, the RIZIN Fighting Federation hosted RIZIN 33, live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event featured a night the championship bout between for the RIZIN Bantamweight Japan Grand Prix 2021 Bantamweight Tournament.

The event aired live starting at 11:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Hiromasa Ougikubo def. Kai Asakura by unanimous decision – for the RIZIN Japan Bantamweight Grand Prix 2021 championship

Roberto de Souza def. Yusuke Yachi by submission (triangle choke). Round 2, 3:30 – for the lightweight title

Mikuru Asakura def. Yatuka Saito by unanimous decision

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Takanori Gomi ends in a draw

Si Woo Park def. Rena by unanimous decision

Seika Izawa def. Ayaka Hamasaki by TKO (elbows and punches). Round 2, 2:50

Koji Takeda def. Beynoah by submission (armbar). Round 2, 4:12

Kyohei Hagiwara def. Hiroaki Suzuki by unanimous decision

Hedeki Sekine def. Shoma Shibisai by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:09

Kouzi vs Ya-Man — Ya-Man def. Kouzi by majority decision

Shibatar def. Yuta Kubo by submission (flying armbar). Round 1, 3:35

Shinobu Ota def. Kazuma Sone by TKO (soccer kicks and stomps). Round 2, 3:55

Yuki Motoya def. Kintaro by unanimous decision

Hiromasa Ogikubo def. Naoki Inoue by unanimous decision

Kai Asakura def. Kenta Takizawa by unanimous decision

Kota Miura def. YUSHI by TKO (punch). Round 1, 3:00