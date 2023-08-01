Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN 2: McKee vs. Pitbull Results

On Sunday, Jul. 30, Bellator MMA and RIZIN FF hosted Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN 2: McKee vs. Pitbull, live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event featured Bellator title and lightweight grand prix bouts. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Patricky Pitbull def. Roberto de Souza by
TKO (leg kick). Round 3, 0:49 – lightweight grand prix quarterfinal
Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Makoto Shinryu ends in a no contest (accidental eye poke) – for the vacant Bellator flyweight title
Kana Watanabe def. Veta Arteaga by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)
Magomed Magomedov def. Danny Sabatello by submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 3:55
Andrey Koreshkov def. Lorenz Larkin by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
