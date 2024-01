ONE Friday Fights 47 Results

On Friday, Jan. 12, ONE Championship will host ONE Friday Fights 47, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features Muay Thai and MMA bouts.

The event airs live on YouTube starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Suakim Sor Jor Thongprajin vs. Alexey Balyko

Muay Thai bout: Kompet Fairtex vs. Daren Rolland

Muay Thai bout: Puengluang Baanramba vs. Rhuam Felipe Morais Caldas

Muay Thai bout: Dentungtong Singha Mawynn def. Petsirichai Detpetchsrithong by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Khunsuk Sor Dechapan def. Nueaphet Kelasport by KO (punch). Round 1, 0:55

Muay Thai bout: Kaenlek Sor Chokmeechai def. Superman Or AudUdon by TKO (knees). Round 1, 2:27

Muay Thai bout: Ferrari Fairtex def. Antar Kacem by unanimous decision

Kickboxing bout: Alexis Nicolas def. Magomed Magomedov by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Numpangna Eaglemuaythai def. Sho Ogawa by KO (elbow). Round 2, 1:52

Muay Thai bout: Apiwat Sor Somnuk def. Elyes Kacem by KO (punches). Round 2, 1:23

MMA bout: Khalim Nazruloev def. Ilimbek Akylbek Uulu by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:59

MMA bout: Coopar Royal def. Komronbek Ortikov by submission (armbar). Round 3, 3:16