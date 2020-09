On Sunday, Sept. 27, Rizin Fighting Federation visits the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan for its 24th numbered event.

In the night’s main event, kickboxing superstar Tenshin Nasukawa meets Koji Tanaka in a 58-kilogram clash.

The main card also features the promotion’s bantamweight champion Kai Asakura in a non-title clash with Shoji Maruyama.

The action airs live via online pay-per-view beginning at 2:30 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.