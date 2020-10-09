Search
On Saturday, Oct. 10, the UFC continues its second lengthy stint on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE, hosting its 37th broadcast on ESPN+. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the night’s main event, former bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes collides with Colorado’s Cory Sandhagen. The Brazilian Moraes aims to build off a narrow decision victory over former featherweight king José Aldo in December. Sandhagen, meanwhile, will try to rebound from a first-round submission defeat to No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling in his last outing.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follows at 8 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Oct. 9.

ESPN+ Main Card
Marlon Moraes () vs. Cory Sandhagen ()
Edson Barboza () vs. Makwan Amirkhani ()
Ben Rothwell () vs. Marcin Tybura ()
Markus Perez () vs. Dricus Du Plessis ()
Tom Aspinall () vs. Alan Baudot ()
Youssef Zalal () vs. Ilia Topuria ()
ESPN+ Preliminary Card
Tom Breese () vs. KB Bhullar ()
Chris Daukaus () vs. Rodrigo Nascimento ()
Impa Kasanganay () vs. Joaquin Buckley ()
Ali AlQaisi () vs. Tony Kelley ()
Giga Chikadze () vs. Omar Morales ()
Tracy Cortez () vs. Stephanie Egger ()
Bruno Silva () vs. Tagir Ulanbekov ()

